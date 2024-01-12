Steelers EDGE T.J. Watt named 1st-team All-Pro by the AP
Justice is served. The Associated Press put out their All-Pro team on Friday and Pittsburgh Steelers edge T.J. Watt was named to the first team. This is after being snubbed by the NFLPA All=Pro team.
Watt led the league in sacks in 2023 with 19. Watt is the first player in NFL history to lead the league in sacks in three separate seasons.
T.J. Watt and Miles Killebrew were named First-Team All-Pro by the Associated Press 🙌
📝: https://t.co/3A94ZXD8ru pic.twitter.com/30bKB9jsIv
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 12, 2024