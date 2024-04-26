Steelers don’t view OT Troy Fautanu as a center

One of the first questions Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin got after selecting Washington offensive tackle Troy Fautaunu in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft was about what position Fautanu was going to play.

Tomlin made it clear the team views Fautanu as a tackle and they don’t see him as a center. Tomlin addressed some perceived concerns with his ability to play tackle in the NFL and he shot those down quickly.

“What are we talking about if he is a quarter of an inch taller, Tomlin asked. He’s got great arm length, and the tape is great.”

The Steelers has spent much more energy on offensive tackles than they had interior offensive line in the predraft process. The team has its starting tackles in Dan Moore Jr. and Broderick Jones but there’s no doubt the team could improve upon Moore. Adding Fautanu should also let Jones transition to the left side which is his natural position.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire