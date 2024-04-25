2024 NFL draft: See the full order of picks for Round 1

The 2024 NFL draft is finally here, and teams will begin bolstering their rosters with some of the nation’s best talent in college football.

The Pittsburgh Steelers currently select 20th in the first round and will go on the clock with several options to consider. Pittsburgh is in need of help at center, wide receiver and offensive tackle on that side of the football with cornerback being the primary need on defense.

For the Steelers, the biggest storyline heading into Thursday night is whether or not Pittsburgh will pull of a trade for a veteran wide receiver. The Steelers restructured the contract of edge defender Alex Highsmith to put Pittsburgh at $18 million in salary cap space and the team has been linked to Courtland Sutton and Brandon Aiyuk. We want to see if the Steelers pull the trigger prior to their first-round pick to help dictate what direction they can go.

Here is a look at the complete order of picks for Round 1, which begins tonight at 7 p.m. CT.

