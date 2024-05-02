Steelers considered quarterback Justin Fields as kick returner, Jayen Warren says

Quarterback Justin Fields joined the Pittsburgh Steelers this off-season through a trade with the Chicago Bears. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI

May 2 (UPI) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers considered using quarterback Justin Fields as a kick returner, running back Jaylen Warren said.

Warren broke the news on an episode of teammate Cam Heyward's "Not Just Football" podcast, which was released Thursday. He spoke about the possibility when answering a question about the NFL's new kickoff rules.

"Our special teams coordinator [Danny Smith] was talking about Justin Fields being back there," Warren said. "We're like 'hold up, hold up.' We looked at him like, 'Justin Fields is about to be back there?' I don't know. I think it's cool."

Fields, 25, joined the Steelers in a March trade with the Chicago Bears. He is expected to back up starter Russell Wilson, who signed with the Steelers this off-season in free agency.

Fields is known as one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the league, but did not return kicks or punts in college or through his first three years in the NFL.

He provided stellar highlights as a runner, especially in 2022, when he ran for 1,143 yards and eight scores for the Bears. Fields ran for 178 yards in a Nov. 6, 2022, loss to the Miami Dolphins, setting the single-game rushing record for an NFL quarterback.

Fields is set to become a free agent next off-season, which could cause a reluctance to work as a returner because of increased exposure to possible injury.

He completed 61.4% of his throws for 2,562 yards, 16 scores and nine interceptions as a passer last season and would likely receive more lucrative offers in free agency in 2025 if he were to provide stellar quarterback production in 2024-25 if given the opportunity.

Wilson, who signed a one-year deal in March, is also set to hit free agency next off-season.

The nine-time Pro Bowl selection and 2014 Super Bowl champion completed 66.4% of his throws for 3,070 yards, 26 scores and eight interceptions in 15 starts last season for the Denver Broncos. He also ran for 341 yards and three scores.

Undrafted free agent John Rhys Plumlee and veteran backup quarterback Kyle Allen are the other quarterbacks on the Steelers roster.

Cordarrelle Patterson, a four-time All-Pro return ace, signed with the Steelers this off-season. His nine career kickoff returns for touchdowns are the most in NFL history. He ranks third in NFL history with an average of 29.3 yards per kick return.