Steelers bring in sleeper guard prospect for pre-draft visit

The Pittsburgh Steelers are taking every opportunity to scout out prospects for the 2024 NFL draft. The draft starts in just 10 days but the Steelers front office keeps working, bringing in pre-draft visitors.

On Monday, the Steelers brought in Washington offensive lineman Troy Fautanu along with South Dakota State guard Mason McCormick. Everyone knows about Fautanu and what his scouting report says but McCormormick is a lesser-known prospect who is rising quickly up draft boards.

McCormick opened up plenty of eyes when he showed off his athleticism at the scouting combine. Here are McCormick’s numbers in perspective and what isn’t included is he did 32 reps on bench at his pro day. According to Kent Lee Platte, who invented the RAS system, this is the 7th-best performance by any guard going all the way back to 1987.

Mason McCormick is a OG prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored a 9.96 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 7 out of 1523 OG from 1987 to 2024. Pro day pending.https://t.co/0Hznr8UFxd pic.twitter.com/wxXDlxiwsG — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 30, 2024

A workout like this will send teams running to his film where they will see a guy who dominated at a lower level with his power. Honestly, the athleticism he showed at the combine didn’t show up much in games so the Steelers or any team considering him have to keep that in mind.

