Steelers bring in OL Graham Barton, LB Payton Wilson for pre-draft visits

With the NFL draft (finally) going down next week, the Pittsburgh Steelers pre-draft visits continue.

On Tuesday, it’s Duke offensive lineman Graham Barton and NC State linebacker Payton Wilson.

Barton, a projected first-round prospect, has often been mocked to the Steelers this offseason. Standing at 6-foot-5, most of Barton’s collegiate experience comes at left tackle with only six games at center, but many believe the latter will be his position as a pro.

It’s a foregone conclusion that Pittsburgh will be taking a player at both positions in the early rounds. The Steelers love versatility in their offensive lineman and Barton certainly fits the bill.

Pittsburgh also needs depth at linebacker, and Wilson could be that guy. According to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Ray Fittipaldo, he’s the first inside linebacker to visit the Steelers. There are questions beyond Patrick Queen with Elandon Roberts entering the final year of his contract and Cole Holcomb facing an uphill battle to return from injury.

Injuries plagued his first four seasons at NC State, but Wilson was injury-free in the final two. In 2023, he produced 138 tackles, six sacks, and three interceptions, including one that was returned for a touchdown.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire