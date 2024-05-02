Steamers bats roll to 15-1 win over Warren/Stockton

May 1—FULTON, Ill. — The bats were alive and well all afternoon for the Fulton Steamer softball team on Wednesday as they defeated the Warren/Stockton Warhawks 15-1 in five innings of play.

The Steamers started off strong with each of the first three batters reaching, including a run scoring on a passed ball and off the bat of Brooklyn Brennan. Brennan later came across the plate on another passed ball. Madyson Luskey finished off the inning with a solo home run make it a 4-0 game.

Three straight batters reached again to start the bottom of the second and all three runners were able to score to extend the lead to seven.

Two more runs scored before Brennan hit a no doubter home run to center field to put the Steamers up by ten runs, 11-1 after just three innings.

Fulton scored four more times in the bottom of the fourth and pitcher Addison Hartman kept the Warhawks silent in the fifth inning to secure the win 15-1.

Fulton is now 21-5 and is set to host West Carroll to close out their regular season on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

Boardman goes six strong innings as Fulton beats River Ridge/Scales Mound 6-3

FULTON, Ill. — Senior AJ Boardman went six innings while allowing just three runs as the Fulton Steamers defeated River Ridge/Scales Mound 6-3 on Wednesday at Drives Park.

After falling behind in the first inning, the Steamers were able to bounce back in the bottom of the second inning. Chase Dykstra sparked the offense with a game tying double before Kaden Wilkin and Mason Kuebel each drove in a run to put Fulton up 3-1.

River Ridge/Scales Mound pulled within a run but Kuebel doubled in the fourth to respond and make it 4-2. The sophomores were doing a lot of the damage for the Steamers.

Fulton added two huge insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, making it 6-3. That was all the cushion that senior Jimmy Crimmins needed as he recorded a 1-2-3 inning and Fulton got the win.

The Steamers are 11-10 and will host West Carroll on Thursday.