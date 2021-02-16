Stay or go: Predicting the Steelers top 7 pending free agents

How many of the Pittsburgh Steelers pending free agents will the team re-sign this offseason? The answer to this question is a mystery but my gut tells me not very many. Whether it is an issue of money or lack of productivity, Pittsburgh’s starting lineups for 2021 could look very different.

We decided to take the Steelers seven biggest unrestricted free agents and predict if they will return to the Steelers in 2021 or will they sign elsewhere.

EDGE Bud Dupree

As much as I want to see Dupree back, there is just too much free-agent money out there for a top-tier pass rusher. Dupree signs somewhere else.

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

Smith-Schuster is saying all the right things that he wants to be back in Pittsburgh. And thanks to two down seasons, the market might not be as rich as he suspected so he comes back to the Steelers.

OT Alejandro Villanueva

It is time for the Steelers to move on from Villanueva and get some young talent at left tackle. I don't look for Pittsburgh to try to re-sign him.

CB Mike Hilton

There is money to be made for Hilton and it isn't in Pittsburgh. He can command big money with his skills and Pittsburgh already has too much wrapped up in their starters.

LB Avery Williamson

If Williamson returns to Pittsburgh it will be for backup money with the return of Devin Bush. I look for Williamson to test the market and find a team willing to pay him to start and he doesn't come back to the Steelers.

RB James Conner

This is a tough call because Conner isn't going to command a huge contract but signing him back is just giving in to the status quo at running back and I don't see that happening. Conner doesn't return.

OT Zach Banner

Before his knee injury, Banner was the team's starting right tackle. I've already said he will be the starting left tackle in 2021 so it's clear I think Pittsburgh brings him back assuming he's healthy and can contribute.

