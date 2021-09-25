Breaking News:

Stats from Auburn’s first half against Georgia State

Scoring

Georgia State opened the scoring with a 32-yard field goal to give them an early 3-0 lead after both teams punted on their possession.

Auburn wasted no time responding, making field goals on back-to-back drives to take a 6-3 lead late in the first quarter. Georgia State retook the lead on a touchdown pass from Darren Grainger to Jamri Trash, giving the Panthers a 10-6 lead.

Auburn answered with their third field goal of the game, but the Panthers marched right back down the field and scored another touchdown to make it a 17-9 game.

Carlson made his fourth field of the game to make it a 17-12 game with 2:54 left in the first half. The score would not last as Georgia State scored on a 50-yard run from Tucker Gregg to make it a 24-12 game.

Team Stats

Total yards: AU 230, GSU 299

Passing yards: AU 128, GSU 80

Rushing yards: AU 102, GSU 219

First downs: AU 10, GSU 15

Third downs: AU 5-11, GSU 4-7

Sacks: AU 0, GSU 1

Tackles for loss: AU 2, GSU 4

Penalties: AU 6-65, GSU 1-5

Individual Stats

Bo Nix: 11 of 22, 128 yards, 2 rushes for 0 yards

Tank Bigsby: 11 carries for 40 yards and, 1 reception for 5 yards

Jarquez Hunter: 3 carries for 33 yards, 2 receptions for 6 yards

Shaun Shivers: 2 carries for 29 yards, 1 reception for 3 yards

Kobe Hudson: 3 receptions for 52 yards

Shedrick Jackson: 2 receptions for 39 yards

Ja’Varrius Johnson: 1 reception for 16 yards

John Samuel Shenker: 1 reception for 5 yards

