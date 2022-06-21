This statistic shows just how special Christian Barmore can be

New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore wasn’t the headlining rookie in a season when quarterback Mac Jones enjoyed an impressive year on the way to nearly winning Offensive Rookie of the Year. But Barmore may have actually been more dominant in his role than Jones.

Barmore finished the year with the highest pass-rush win rate in a season by a rookie since 2006 at 17.2%. Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (15%) and 49ers defensive tackle Arik Armstead (15.4%) finished at second and third during that same timeframe. That’s excellent company. Jones is easily one of the best three players at his position. Armstead is a trickier player to rank because he also plays some defensive end. But the Patriots would be thrilled if Barmore elevated anywhere near Jones’ level of play.

Highest pass rush win rates in a season by a rookie Defensive Tackle since 2006 🥇 Christian Barmore (’21): 17.2%

🥈 Arik Armstead (’15): 15.4%

🥉 Chris Jones (’16): 15.0% — PFF NE Patriots (@PFF_Patriots) June 19, 2022

Barmore played 55% of snaps, with the team setting him up for success by playing him mostly in passing situations. He finished the year with 46 tackles and 1.5 sacks. He added eight quarterback hits and was second on the Patriots in pressures. His biggest area of growth will be in the running game. If he can prove stout enough as a run defender, the Patriots will put him on the field for upwards of 75% of snaps in 2022. If that happens, his production should trend upward in a big way.

