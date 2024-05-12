State qualifiers: Class A Region 3 track and field
May 11—Class A Region 3 State Meet Qualifiers
Girls
Team scores
Champion: James Monroe, 181; Runner-up: Richwood, 129
Others: Charleston Catholic 96; Pocahontas County 79; Webster County 42; Summers County 38; Greenbrier West 21; Midland Trail 11
Individuals
100: Maija Kubes (JM) 13.41; Carlee Dillard (Ri) 13.99; Ally Miller (JM) 14.09
200: Jessica Armstrong (PC) 28.53; Kelsey Davis (Ri) 29.02; Ava Price (GW) 29.67
400: Abby Dixon (JM) 1:04.49; Baylee Jarrett (Ri) 1:07.16; Mary Rushworth (CC) 1:07.49
800: Abby Dixon (JM) 2:31.45; Hannah Fisher (CC) 2:27.86; Skye Stone (JM) 2:53.64
1600: Bella Boggs (CC) 5:53.15; Baylee Jarrett (Ri) 6:13.92; Katie Collins (JM) 6:21.60
3200: Bella Boggs (CC) 12:07.90; Katie Collins (JM) 13:51.86; Alexis White (WC) 14:23.60
100 hurdles: Hannah Sullivan (CC) 17.29; Jessica Armstrong (PC) 17.38; Hannah Rhodes (JM) 17.70
300 hurdles: Hannah Fisher (CC) 50.21; Carlee Dillard (Ri) 52.17; Jessica Armstrong (PC) 52.83
4x100: James Monroe (Ally Miller, Maija Kubes, Lydia Sauselin, Mya Dunlap) 55.36; Summers County (Melania Hayes, Cheyenne Smith, Hadley Bennett, Braelyn Farrish) 57.71; Webster County (Breonna Thompson, Aubrey Key, Jasmine White, Christine Copely) 59.15
4x200: James Monroe (Abby Dixon, Mya Dunlap, Skye Stone, Maija Kubes) 1:57.41; Summers County (Melania Hayes, Cheyenne Smith, Hadley Bennett, Emma Angell) 2:05.06; Midland Trail (Grayson Smith, Tamara Withrow, Brooklyn Nottingham, Telayia Hicks) 2:07.27
4x400: Charleston Catholic (Mary Rushworth, Hannah Sullivan, Layla Carter, Bella Boggs) 4:41.87; James Monroe (Makynzie Taylor, Gracie Tooze, Skye Stone, Katie Collins) 11:41.69; Webster County (Jasmine White, Alexis White, Jayden Key, Joslyn Castell) 12:51.50
Shuttle hurdles: James Monroe (Lydia Sauselin, Hannah Rhodes, Ally Miller, Emma Ballard) 1:12.54; Charleston Catholic (Hannah Sullivan, Hannah Fisher, Layla Carter, Madison Villers) 1:16.94
High jump: Carlee Dillard (Ri) 5-4; Mary Rushworth (CC) 4-10; Chloe Cox (Ri) 4-6
Long jump: Baylee Jarrett (Ri) 15-3.25; Adrianna Miller (Ri) 14-7; Layla Carter (CC) 14-6.5
Shot put: Ava Pitzer (JM) 31-2.5; Chloe Cox (Ri) 28-6; Allyson Taylor (PC) 25-4
Discus: Chloe Cox (Ri) 102-8; Allyson Taylor (PC) 92-4.5; Brianna Cochran (PC) 88-2.5
Boys
Team scores
Champion: Charleston Catholic, 117; Runner-up: Greenbrier West, 107
Others: James Monroe 101; Webster County 99.5; Pocahontas County 73; Summers County 70.5; Richwood 38; Midland Trail 23
Individuals
100: Kyle McMillion (WC) 11.67; Douvaughn Morris (PC) 11.75; Dillon Dunz (PC) 11.871
200: William Jackson (JM) 23.98; Kyle McMillion (WC) 24.55; Nate Wimer (PC) 24.72
400: William Jackson (JM) 52.22; Mateo Lao (CC) 53.52; Elijah Houchins (JM) 56.14
800: Mateo Lao (CC) 2:09.56; Will Barton (CC) 2:10.45; Wyatt Lilly (JM) 2:11.78
1600: Will Barton (CC) 4:48.91; Dakota Pettry (SC) 4:52.66; Peter Basdekis (CC) 4:55.46
3200: Dakota Pettry (SC) 10:57.04; Peter Basdekis (CC) 10:59.04; Charlie Barton (CC) 11:11.76
110 hurdles: Isaac Agee (GW) 14.87; Colton Dunbar (GW) 15.92; Bryson Lee (WC) 17.30
300 hurdles: Isaac Cutlip (WC) 41.74; Isaac Agee (GW) 41.91; Caleb Williams (Ri) 42.83; Zach Meador (MT) 43.98*
4x100: Pocahontas County (Dillon Dunz, Carter Vandevender, Douvaughn Morris, Nate Wimer) 46.89; Summers County (Waylon Jarvis, Ben Lane, Ayden Gardner, Brandan Issac) 47.47; Webster County (Logan Vandevender, Bryson Lee, Isaac Cutlip, Kyle McMillion) 47.61
4x200: James Monroe (Wyatt Lilly, Elijah Houchins, Chaz Boggs, William Jackson) 1:38.12; Webster County (Isaac Cutlip, Josh Simons, Logan Vandevender, Kyle McMillion) 1:38.97; Pocahontas County (Cornell Miller, Willie O'Ganian, Carter Vandevender, Douvaughn Morris) 1:41.06; Charleston Catholic (Garrett Saville, Joseph McCutcheon, Mateo Lao, Ewan Becher) 1:41.24*
4x400: James Monroe (Wyatt Lilly, Elijah Houchins, Shane Arthur, William Jackson) 3:48.01; Charleston Catholic (Garrett Saville, Will Barton, Hunter Perry, Peter Basdekis) 3:52.82; Greenbrier West (Jacob Mooney, Jesse Walkup, Shane Plogger, Elijah Russell) 9:27.79
4x800: Charleston Catholic (Charlie Barton, Dickinson Gould, Peter Basdekis, Hunter Perry) 9:16.92; James Monroe (Shane Arthur, Thomas Sibold, Bryceson Whitt, Wyatt Lilly) 9:23.38
Greenbrier West (Jacob Mooney, Jesse Walkup, Shane Plogger, Elijah Russell) 9:27.79
Shuttle hurdles: Greenbrier West (Randy Keener, Colton Dunbar, Ben McDaniel, Isaac Agee) 1:01.84; Webster County (Eli Amos, Isaac Cutlip, Bryson Lee, Josh Simons) 1:04.99; Pocahontas County (Dillon Dunz, Trenton Brock, Willie O'Ganian, Carter Vandevender) 1:05.99; James Monroe (Brayden Walker, Jackson Phipps, pyton Gardinier, Conner Dillon) 1:10.35*
High jump: Dillon Dunz (PC) 6-0; Colton Dunbar (GW) J6-0; Peyton Gardinier (JM) 5-6
Long jump: Isaac Agee (GW) 20-5.5; Ian Crowder (Ri) 19-9; Nate Wimer (PC) 19-8
Shot put: Gage Bender (WC) 38-8.5; Aaron Mann (Ri) 38-7; Brock Parker (JM) 38-2.5
Discus: Randy Keener (GW) 131-10; Evan McGuire (SC) 117-0.5; Gage Bender (WC) 111-5
* at-large or additional qualifier