STATE GOLF: West Point's Sutter earns medalist honors in Class 5A; West Point girls win Red Map; Several locals shine

May 14—West Point's Bailey Sutter secured medalist honors in Class 5A following a strong performance at this year's state golf tournament.

Sutter registered an even-par 72 on Day 1 at RTJ The Shoals before following it up with a 2-under 36 — the final round was limited to nine holes and the tournament 27 due to forecasted inclement weather — on Tuesday.

Rawlin Sutter — 76 on Monday — shot an even-par 38 to finish runner-up behind his older brother, while TB Pendley (47) and Braxton Morton (52) also totaled counting scores for West Point's boys (+58) in a third-place showing behind Randolph (+51) and Demopolis (+52).

Cullman's Ben Shedd, meanwhile, finished 10-under in 6A across the two-day competition to earn a runner-up finish behind Homewood's Jack Lowery (-11). Shedd crafted a 7-under 65 on Monday and a 3-under 35 on Tuesday.

West Point's girls (+73) put together a solid effort across the board, collecting the Red Map trophy after finishing behind Alexandria (+62) in 4A-5A.

Brooklyn Sutter finished fourth individually with a two-day total of 123 (80-43). Allie Freeman (43) and Charli Aris (46) also provided counting scores on Tuesday.

Cullman's Kate Cost — 72 on Monday — shot a 1-over 37 to place third overall in 6A. The Bearcats also received counting scores from Jazmin Conn (47) and Abbott Green (52) to snag a third-place finish in the team standings behind Pike Road and Spanish Fort.

"I'm incredibly proud of our team and this accomplishment," Cullman coach Jonathan Hayes said. "And there aren't enough words for the appreciation and gratitude I have for Kate Cost. Cullman's been blessed with a lot of tremendous, talented golfers and athletes on both sides.

"But the last several years with Kate and Mary Charles Davis (before her) — their example of hard work, relentless competitive spirit, dedication and commitment to our team and high school ... that puts them in a realm of being some of the all-time greats. It's those characteristics and attributes that will continue to lead to success and accomplishments in their lives."

Vinemont's Abby Lee (85-45) rounded out the local flavor with a 10th-place performance in 1A-2A.