State-bound: Track & Field athletes win big at Sectionals

(WFRV) – With just one meet remaining before state, track and field athletes left it all out on the field at Sectionals on Thursday.

West De Pere hosted Division 1 sectionals, where the home-team Phantoms girls 4×200 and 4×400 won the meet. The WDP relay squads seek to repeat as state champions next week at the 2024 WIAA State Track & Field Championships in La Crosse.

In Division 2 sectionals, Freedom’s Lydia Merrick is heading back to state after winning the girls 300-meter hurdles with a 45.10 time.

For full highlights from sectionals, click the video above.

