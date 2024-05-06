This stat alone explains why Bengals liked Amarius Mims so much

Since the 2024 NFL draft, much has been said about why the Cincinnati Bengals liked offensive tackle Amarius Mims in the first round.

Mims is 6’7″ and 340 pounds. He oozes upside that could make him the best right tackle in the class. Like Trent Brown, he could pair with left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. to form the league’s biggest tackle duo in front of Joe Burrow. It goes on and on and on.

Let’s tack on to that with one other notable.

Maurice Smith and Jason DeLoach at Pro Football Focus were tasked with finding an interesting stat for each first-round pick this year and found this on Mims:

Mims is the only FBS offensive tackle in the PFF College era with 350-plus pass-block snaps played and zero sacks or QB hits allowed.

And that right there speaks to the alluring upside Mims presents. Yes, he only made eight starts, so it’s worth worrying about his attendance record in the pros.

But the attendance? It was stellar rep after stellar rep in pass protection — and it shouldn’t need said that his frame makes him a bulldozer in the running game, too.

For a team that has had near-endless struggles in the offensive trenches since Andrew Whitworth’s departure all those years ago, this stat indeed explains much.

