A starting Wisconsin OL will not play in ReliaQuest Bowl vs LSU

Wisconsin starting offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini declared for the NFL Draft earlier this week. His plan was initially made clear when Reese’s Senior Bowl announced he had accepted an invitation, and then later confirmed with an official announcement on his X profile.

The next question was whether the veteran offensive lineman would suit up for the Badgers’ bowl game against LSU. That was answered earlier today when BadgerExtra’s Colten Bartholomew passed along the message that he will not suit up.

None of this news is much of a surprise. The versatile lineman has started 27 games over the last three years and appeared in several more, those spots coming at center, left guard, right guard and even tight end. ProFootballFocus and some NFL Draft experts see him as one of the sleeper linemen entering draft season.

Update from the #Badgers. Bortolini will not play in the ReliaQuest Bowl.https://t.co/T7nh9bplEp — Colten Bartholomew (@CBartWSJ) December 14, 2023

What’s next for the Badgers? Former Cincinnati transfer Jake Renfro will play center for Wisconsin in the ReliaQuest Bowl where both the Badgers and LSU Tigers figure to look much different than they did during the regular season.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire