Starting five: Caitlin Clark, Iowa try to maintain perfect Big Ten record, at Ohio State

How are we already a few weeks into January? The New Year is flying by, and March Madness will be here before we know it. Are you ready for it?

It’s been a riveting season so far in women’s college basketball. We’ve got a generational player in Caitlin Clark on pace to break the scoring record, unranked teams fighting to make statements and ranked teams trying to hold on for dear life in conference play.

This weekend, one of the best college basketball coaches of all time is set to break a major record, Clark should inch closer to the scoring record and the two top conferences in the country (the ACC and Pac-12) host games with major postseason implications.

Here are five games to keep an eye on:

No. 5 UCLA at No. 3 Colorado, Friday, 8 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

In what could be a preview of the conference tournament title game, two teams that have legitimate shots at No. 1 seeds will meet in Boulder. The CU Events Center might be the toughest place to play in the Pac-12 given the physical opponent, raucous crowd and 5,430-foot elevation. Buffs point guard Jaylyn Sherrod (13.8 points, 2.6 steals) has the speed to keep up with UCLA guards Kiki Rice (12.9 points) and Londynn Jones (13.3 points), which means the difference might come in the paint. Look for Bruins sophomore post player Lauren Betts (15.6 points, 8.6 rebounds) to have a huge game if UCLA is going to steal a road win.

No. 4 USC at No. 20 Utah, Friday, 9 p.m., Pac-12 Mountain

The Utes are still smarting from a frustrating home loss to No. 8 Stanford last week, a game with more-than-questionable officiating at the end (Stanford had an obvious shot clock violation that wasn’t called). Can Utah take it out on No. 6 USC and Juju Watkins (26.5 points), currently the frontrunner for national freshman of the year? Or can USC pick up a crucial road win in arguably the best conference in women’s basketball this season? USC beat UCLA last weekend without Rayah Marshall (13.0 points, 10.5 rebounds), the most underrated big in the country. Her return will be key for the Trojans.

No. 2 Iowa at No. 15 Ohio State, Sunday, 12 p.m., NBC

Caitlin Clark has sold out every Big Ten road game this season, and Sunday’s tilt at the Schottenstein Center will be no exception. The Buckeyes, led by Jacy Sheldon (17.2 points), love to press and run, which means this game will be high-scoring. The conference schedule has been mostly a cakewalk so far for Clark and the Hawkeyes, but Ohio State won’t be intimidated. Iowa’s other perimeter scorers, including Kate Martin (12.3 points) and Molly Davis (5.8 points), will need to put up double-digits to maintain Iowa’s perfect Big Ten record.

No. 12 Louisville at No. 24 North Carolina, Sunday, 2 p.m., ACC Network

Are the Tar Heels a top 25 team? They’ve jumped in and out of the top 25 throughout the season — and the ACC has seven ranked teams — and dropped a tough one last week to No. 18 Florida State. They have another opportunity to pick up a solid win over the Cardinals, who currently sit atop the conference standings. Five Louisville players average 8.0 points or better, led by Kiki Jefferson (12.2 points), but UNC’s Deja Kelly (15.4 points) is capable of taking over a game at any point.

Oregon State at No. 8 Stanford, 5 p.m., Sunday, Pac-12 Network

Provided Tara VanDerveer and the Cardinal take care of business, she will become the winningest coach in the history of college basketball with 1,203 wins, surpassing Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski. It’ll be a battle of the bigs, with Stanford’s Cameron Brink (17.4 points, 10.8 rebounds) and Oregon State’s Raegan Beers (19.5 points, 11.9 rebounds) going at it in the paint. This game might come down to whoever can stay out of foul trouble.

Follow Lindsay Schnell on social media @Lindsay_Schnell

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Caitlin Clark inches toward scoring record as Iowa plays at Ohio State