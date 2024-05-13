Stars visit the Avalanche with 2-1 series lead

Dallas Stars (52-21-9, first in the Central Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (50-25-7, third in the Central Division)

Denver; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Avalanche -136, Stars +115; over/under is 6.5

NHL PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND: Stars lead series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars visit the Colorado Avalanche in the second round of the NHL Playoffs with a 2-1 lead in the series. The teams meet Saturday for the eighth time this season. The Stars won 4-1 in the last meeting. Logan Stankoven led the Stars with two goals.

Colorado is 50-25-7 overall and 21-11-2 against the Central Division. The Avalanche have a 52-10-4 record in games they score three or more goals.

Dallas has gone 52-21-9 overall with a 19-7-3 record in Central Division play. The Stars have gone 23-8-3 in games they score at least one power-play goal.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikko Rantanen has scored 42 goals with 62 assists for the Avalanche. Valeri Nichushkin has 11 goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Jason Robertson has scored 29 goals with 51 assists for the Stars. Miro Heiskanen has three goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 6-3-1, averaging 4.4 goals, 7.4 assists, 4.1 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Stars: 6-3-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.6 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Jonathan Drouin: out (lower-body), Gabriel Landeskog: out for season (knee), Logan O'Connor: out for season (hip).

Stars: Jani Hakanpaa: out (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.