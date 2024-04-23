Stars fall short against Bruins

Apr. 21—DOVER — It was a tough end to a successful week for the Western Boone baseball team.

After a 3-0 start to the week, the Stars saw a late lead slip away against Tri-West on Saturday, allowing seven runs in the sixth inning during a 9-3 loss.

"We didn't deserve to win today," Western Boone head coach Michael Nance said. "We pitched the ball terribly, we didn't defend well and we didn't hit when it mattered. We didn't deserve to win."

Western Boone led 3-2 heading to the top of the sixth.

With the tying run at third with one out, the Stars got a grounder up the middle and appeared like they would have a play at the plate to get the runner, but the ball got past pitcher Levi Stewart and then the throw to first got away.

Seven of the next batters would reach, allowing six more runs to score and giving the Bruins the insurmountable lead.

"That inning surprised me, I felt good after the five innings," Nance said. "I don't know how we fell apart so fast, but the wheels really fell off there."

Four first inning walks allowed the Bruins to take a 1-0 lead, but the Stars tied the game in the second when Carter Marcum led off the inning with a double and eventually scored on a passed ball.

Tri-West scored an unearned runs in the third to reclaim the lead, but the Stars added runs in the fourth and fifth on sacrifice flys from Jackson Grimes and Marco Velazquez.

Cole Wiley and Marcum each reached twice with a hit and a walk. Layton Yancey walked twice.

"We did some things we were supposed to do offensively to get the lead, but in this conference, when you spot somebody nine runs, you aren't going to win," Nance said.

The biggest concern for the Stars were the walks allowed by four pitchers.

Western Boone only allowed five hits, but walked 10 and struck out only two.

"It looked a little bit mental today, but we will get right back to it," Nance said. "They are our guys and we believe in them. We are going to have a bunch of big opportunities next week."

Stars pick up win at Loeb

The Stars moved their game up north on Monday to play under the lights at Loeb Stadium in Lafayette.

The Stars topped Clinton Prairie in the match-up.

Down 1-0, Western Boone scored three times in the bottom of the first, getting a lead-off single from Gavin Hawkins followed by back-to-back homers from Jackson Grimes and Quinn Westerfeld.

Grimes drove in another run with a sac fly in the second, before Cole Wiley made it 5-1 with an RBI-single in the third. Cale Scagnoli scored on an error later in the inning.

Westerfeld, Luke Jackson and Wiley added RBIs in the fourth to make it 10-1.

Clinton Prairie got a couple runs in the fifth and one in the sixth.

Hawkins was 3-for-4 with two runs scored. Grimes was 1-for-1 with a walk, two runs scored and three RBIs. Westerfeld, Jackson and Wiley also had multiple hits.

