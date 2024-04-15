Stars like Darius Rucker, Urban Meyer and Dan Marino visit Grand Strand for Monday After the Masters

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It’s one of the most anticipated events in the Grand Strand that thousands look forward to each year — Monday After the Masters!

Celebrities like Darius Rucker, Urban Meyer, and Dan Marino made an appearance this year.

Monday after the Masters has been a staple along the Grand Strand for the past 20 years. Thousands made their way to the Barefoot Resort Dye Club to watch Rucker and his friends play golf, as well as raise some money for education in South Carolina.

What makes the event even more special this year is that it’s back open to the public after a five-year hiatus.

“ We’re so happy. This is a gorgeous day to show off our beautiful golf course,” North Myrtle Beach resident Janeen Sharp said. “I feel like all these famous people are on my golf course. It’s so cool.”

Before getting on the tee box, News13 had the chance to talk with Darius Rucker to see how he was feeling about getting on the course.

“Oh, I’m always ready to play golf. I mean, I always suck, so it doesn’t matter,” he said. “I’m just out here to have a good time and to have fun.”

Some of the other big-name celebrities that took part in the tournament include college football coaching legend Urban Meyer and NFL Hall of Famer Dan Marino.

“I got here late last night and I walked into that darn House of Blues and it was like a street fight in there,” Meyer said. “It was so many people!”

“I love to be back, and looking forward to playing and having fun,” Marino said. “Darius is always like a big, fun party. We raise money, it’s great for the community, and I always have a great time.”

Some fans made sure to do everything possible to see their favorite celebrities.

“We got to see Darius Rucker,” Sharp said. “I ran out to the 11th hole and I climbed up on a mountain and I got a video of him teeing off.”

The event turned into a huge tournament over the years, generating millions of dollars for the Hootie & the Blowfish Foundation.

“You know, that’s, that’s the one thing that I cherish the most about all this is the friendships I’ve gotten to develop and be a part of,” Rucker said. “ It’s pretty cool to be here and raise a lot of money and be a part of the community.”

One volunteer has been helping out at the event for the past 19 years. When asked why she continues to come back, she simply said “the people.”

Whether it’s to see the celebrities, or just to better your own golf game, it was a day filled with fun.

“I like to come to find out how you actually play this course correctly, because I can’t do what they do,” said Ed Grimes, a fan.

Money raised from the event goes towards the Hootie & the Blowfish Foundation with a major focus on public education in South Carolina.

The event wraps up with a Hootie & the Blowfish and friends concert at the House of Blues.

