Star-Telegram exclusive: Bigger, stronger DeMarvion Overshown expects to make instant impact in Cowboys comeback

DeMarvion Overshown admits being conflicted at times last season while watching the Dallas Cowboys defense struggle, especially against the run.

He wished he could have been out there running sideline to sideline, making plays at linebacker as the team hoped when it made him a third-round pick out of Texas in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Overshown says he thinks he could have been a potential difference maker, especially after showing so much promise in training camp.

But that was not going to be his story. A torn ACL on a jaw-dropping play, in which he flashed his enormous ability in the second preseason game, ended his season before it even started.

It left him often working out alone with Cowboys rehab specialist Britt Brown and wondering what might have been.

As he prepares for his 2024 comeback, Overshown now looks back at the injury as a blessing in disguise.

Bigger, stronger, more mature and seasoned in the ways of the NFL, the 6-foot-3, 234-pound block of muscle has a hurting planned in story for opponents and expects to make an instant impact on the Cowboys defense.

“It’s been good, the recovery process and the rehab process with Britt,” Overshown said. “Everything’s been great. That’s why I’m really confident and how I’m gonna play this year. The hard work we put in. It was days where it was just us at the facility me, the guys that tore their ACL and Britt. We were there while everybody on vacation. This rehab, this recovery is definitely has been one that I feel like it’s going to add years to my career at the end. This actually saved my career, this injury.”

Overshown, who weighs 12 to 14 pounds more than he did last year, is already running and cutting at full speed. He is participating in meeting with his teammates and doing walk-through practices.

He won’t participated in OTAs and mini camp as the Cowboys are erring on the side of caution. But he will be cleared in June and be ready for the start of training camp in July.

And Overshown can’t wait to get back on the field after spending the longest time away from football since he started playing as youth in the tiny Texas town of Arp, outside of Tyler.

There were times when he wondered why it had to happen to him, considering all the hard work he put in trying to make his NFL dreams come true by moving from safety to linebacker and becoming an All-Big 12 performer at Texas and getting drafting by the Cowboys.

“But when you question stuff like that you got the chance and the choice to make some good out of this situation and don’t feel sorry for yourself,” Overshown said. “I’ve always said since the beginning that this was going to be my testimony. I knew I was going to show out in the preseason and training camp. But for the injury to happen, like I said earlier, I feel like it added extra years to my career. It allowed me to actually get ready for the NFL, as far as physique, the mental part of the game and taking care of my off the field business.”

The blessings off the field include a relationship with RECOVER 180, an all-organic sports drink. Overshown was announced on Thursday as a spokesman for the drink, which was founded by renowned beverage entrepreneur Lance Collins.

Overshown was introduced to the brand through his agency while in training camp last season and it led to a natural partnership during his rehab and recovery from the torn ACL.

“That’s one thing that I would have never had the opportunity to get into if it wasn’t for this,” Overshown said of RECOVER 180. “So it’s not something that I will say I’m proud that it happened. But I would say that this blessing is going to be the best thing that happened in my career.”

It should be a blessing for the Cowboys as well. He said he will be able to showcase his talents this year.

“I’ve put on at least 12 or 13 pounds of lean mass so far since being out,” Overshown said. “As I feel even like when running, I feel so much powerful. I’m so much stronger. I feel like I have gotten faster. I feel and look like a linebacker now. I can finally stop answering the question are you a safety or linebacker. I’m a linebacker that played safety. Don’t get it twisted. I got my frame and I’m ready to get out there. People ain’t seen me this big. They seen a little DeeMo. They haven’t seen the big DeeMo. People are going to be scared of this DeeMo.”

Overshown said he is playing weakside linebacker in the new defense under coordinator Mike Zimmer with free agent signee Eric Kendricks in the middle and Damone Clark at strongside linebacker.

He said it’s a perfect fit for him and he’s comfortable in the defense. He believes the Cowboys linebackers are going to be unbelievable this year.

He said Zimmer’s scheme, which uses three linebackers as the opposed to just two under former coordinator Dan Quinn the past two seasons, is “a linebacker dream defense as far as running and making plays”

“The productivity is there if you you know you’re into your work and into your craft,” Overshown said. “I feel like all of our linebackers can be All-Pros and Pro Bowlers. One thing I know is that run is not gonna be a problem. Being around Zimmer, he loves coaching ball and we are constantly learning. One thing that I really respect about coach is he’s teaching us the ins and outs of his defense. He is going to let you know what you are not doing right and he is going to show you. I know I our defense is going to be a lot better this year.”

It’s going to be a lot better because Overshown is back.