All-Star Qualifying, Pit Crew Challenge postponed to Saturday due to inclement weather

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. — Steady rain has postponed Friday’s NASCAR All-Star Race qualifying at North Wilkesboro Speedway. The session and the Pit Crew Challenge within the time-trial procedures will be held Saturday at 11:40 a.m. ET (FS1, MRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

Rain arrived late afternoon at the 0.625-mile track, abbreviating qualifying for the NASCAR All-Star Open qualifying race. Since that session was not run to completion, the starting lineup was set according to the NASCAR Rule Book, handing Ty Gibbs the pole position in Sunday’s 100-lap preliminary for drivers not already qualified for Sunday night’s main event.