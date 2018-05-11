Stanley Cup odds: Vegas reveals close odds for remaining 4 NHL teams

The 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs have been full of surprises so far, leading up to what will surely be fascinating set of conference finals.

While the Tampa Bay Lightning being the favorites out of the East comes as no shock, they'll be matched up against Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals, who broke the curse of the Pittsburgh Penguins and have reached the conference finals for the first time since 1998.

In the West, both teams still standing are making their first conference finals appearances. The Vegas Golden Knights, 2018's unexpectedly successful expansion team, are doing so in their first season. The Winnipeg Jets have reached the third round of the playoffs for the first time since the team's 1999 creation as the Atlanta Thrashers.

Looking at the odds via Vegas Insider, it seems like the Stanley Cup could go to any of these remaining four teams.

