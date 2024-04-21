Stanisic rescues Leverkusen in Dortmund as unbeaten run reaches 45

Leverkusen's Josip Stanisic and Dortmund's Julian Brandt battle for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen at Signal Iduna Park. Federico Gambarini/dpa

Josip Stanisic was on target in the seventh minute of stoppage time as champions Bayer Leverkusen salvaged a 1-1 draw at Borussia Dortmund to move within four matches of becoming the first team to go unbeaten in a full Bundesliga season.

Champions League semi-finalists Dortmund thought they had won it from Niclas Füllkrug's 81st minute volley.

But Leverkusen fought back and got yet another very late goal when the glancing header from Bayern Munich loanee Stanisic off Florian Wirtz' corner went into the far right corner.

The draw raises Leverkusen's unbeaten Bundesliga run to 30 matches, and to 45 all season in all competitions, both record-extending.

Leverkusen's remaining Bundesliga matches are against third-placed VfB Stuttgart, at Eintracht Frankfurt and Bochum, and at home against Augsburg. Bochum were the last team to beat Leverkusen, in last season's finale on May 27, 2023.

Dortmund in fifth slipped two points behind RB Leipzig, who they visit next week, in a fight for a top four finish guaranteeing Champions League entry. But fifth place may also be good enough and Dortmund can qualify as well if they win the elite event.

Players from both teams form a pack, Dortmund's Nico Schlotterbeck goes down after a scuffle with Leverkusen's Victor Boniface during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen at Signal Iduna Park. Federico Gambarini/dpa

Dortmund's Nico Schlotterbeck and Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong battle for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen at Signal Iduna Park. Bernd Thissen/dpa

Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong and Dortmund's Emre Can battle for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen at Signal Iduna Park. Bernd Thissen/dpa

Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel deflects the ball over the goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen at Signal Iduna Park. Bernd Thissen/dpa