Stanford remains No. 1 in final Mizuno WGCA coaches poll of 2023-24

The Women’s Golf Coaches Association has announced its fourth and final coaches poll of the spring 2024 season.

In Division I, Stanford remains at the top of the rankings after receiving all but one first-place vote, while South Carolina received the remaining vote to come in at No. 2. Wake Forest and UCLA take the No. 3 and No. 4 spots, respectively, while LSU holds steady at No. 5.

Dallas Baptist University remains the unanimous No. 1 in Division I

Here’s a look at the final Mizuno WGCA Coaches Polls for the 2023-24 season:

Division I

Rank Team (First-place votes) Points 1 Stanford (20) 524 2 South Carolina (1) 495 3 Wake Forest 286 4 UCLA 454 5 LSU 443 6 USC 417 7 Auburn 395 8 Northwestern 371 9 Texas 351 10 Arkansas 348 11 Duke 316 12 Texas A&M 289 13 Arizona State 280 14 Oregon 230 15 Ole Miss 219 16 Clemson 199 17 Arizona 192 18 Florida 163 19 Florida State 158 20 Vanderbilt 114 21 Pepperdine 109 22 Mississippi State 85 T-23 Georgia 53 T-23 Virginia 53 25 San Jose State 22

Receiving votes: North Carolina (15); California (14); UCF (13); SMU (12); Purduu (5)

Division II

Rank Team (First-place votes) Points 1 Dallas Baptist (11) 275 2 Flagler College 261 3 Findlay 245 4 West Texas A&M 231 5 Anderson 225 6 Nova Southeastern 225 7 Indianapolis 194 8 Rollins 190 9 St. Mary’s (Texas) 184 10 Barry 175 11 Lynn 168 12 Central Missouri 145 13 Saint Leo 133 14 CSU-San Marcos 131 15 Henderson State 123 16 Lee 113 17 Oklahoma Christian 111 18 Wingate 88 19 Midwestern State 85 20 Lander 63 21 Grand Valley State 57 22 CSU-Monterey Bay 40 23 Florida Southern College 39 24 North Georgia 19 T-25 CSU-Los Angeles 17 T-25 Tampa 13

Receiving votes: West Florida (11); Southwestern Oklahoma State (8); CSU-East Bay (6); Texas at Tyler (3); Rogers State (1)

Division III

Rank Team (First-place votes) Points 1 Carnegie Mellon (8) 318 2 Pomona-Pitzer (1) 306 3 George Fox (1) 291 4 Emory 289 5 Claremont-Mudd-Scipps (2) 277 6 Illinois Wesleyan (1) 270 T-7 Redlands 229 T-7 Washington St. Louis 229 9 Wellesley College 211 10 Texas at Dallas 201 11 Truett McConnell 184 12 St. Catherine 179 13 Washington and Lee 177 14 Amherst College 163 T-15 Centre College 137 T-15 Trinity (Texas) 137 17 Carleton College 107 18 Mary Hardin-Baylor 101 19 Methodist 94 20 Middlebury College 74 T-21 Hamilton College 57 T-21 Rhodes College 57 23 Chapman 40 24 Sewanee 27 25 Grinnell College 23

Receiving votes: Denison(14); Huntingdon College (14); Ohio Northern (11); Whitman College (6); Wisconsin, Whitewater (2)

NAIA

Rank Team (First-place votes) Points 1 British Columbia (8) 89 2 Keiser(1) 82 T-3 Oklahoma City 64 T-3 SCAD Savannah 64 5 Texas Wesleyan 55 6 Dalton State 42 7 William Carey 38 8 Truett McConnell 28 9 Loyola-New Orleans 15 10 Ottawa-Arizona 7

Receiving votes: Embry Riddle (5); Lindsey Wilson College (5); Indiana Wesleyan (1)

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek