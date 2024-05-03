Advertisement
Stanford remains No. 1 in final Mizuno WGCA coaches poll of 2023-24

The Women’s Golf Coaches Association has announced its fourth and final coaches poll of the spring 2024 season.

In Division I, Stanford remains at the top of the rankings after receiving all but one first-place vote, while South Carolina received the remaining vote to come in at No. 2. Wake Forest and UCLA take the No. 3 and No. 4 spots, respectively, while LSU holds steady at No. 5.

Dallas Baptist University remains the unanimous No. 1 in Division I

Here’s a look at the final Mizuno WGCA Coaches Polls for the 2023-24 season:

Division I

Rank

Team (First-place votes)

Points

1

Stanford (20)

524

2

South Carolina (1)

495

3

Wake Forest

286

4

UCLA

454

5

LSU

443

6

USC

417

7

Auburn

395

8

Northwestern

371

9

Texas

351

10

Arkansas

348

11

Duke

316

12

Texas A&M

289

13

Arizona State

280

14

Oregon

230

15

Ole Miss

219

16

Clemson

199

17

Arizona

192

18

Florida

163

19

Florida State

158

20

Vanderbilt

114

21

Pepperdine

109

22

Mississippi State

85

T-23

Georgia

53

T-23

Virginia

53

25

San Jose State

22

Receiving votes: North Carolina (15);  California (14); UCF (13); SMU (12); Purduu (5)

Division II

Rank

Team (First-place votes)

Points

1

Dallas Baptist (11)

275

2

Flagler College

261

3

Findlay

245

4

West Texas A&M

231

5

Anderson

225

6

Nova Southeastern

225

7

Indianapolis

194

8

Rollins

190

9

St. Mary’s (Texas)

184

10

Barry

175

11

Lynn

168

12

Central Missouri

145

13

Saint Leo

133

14

CSU-San Marcos

131

15

Henderson State

123

16

Lee

113

17

Oklahoma Christian

111

18

Wingate

88

19

Midwestern State

85

20

Lander

63

21

Grand Valley State

57

22

CSU-Monterey Bay

40

23

Florida Southern College

39

24

North Georgia

19

T-25

CSU-Los Angeles

17

T-25

Tampa

13

Receiving votes: West Florida (11); Southwestern Oklahoma State (8); CSU-East Bay (6); Texas at Tyler (3); Rogers State (1)

Division III

Rank

Team (First-place votes)

Points

1

Carnegie Mellon (8)

318

2

Pomona-Pitzer (1)

306

3

George Fox (1)

291

4

Emory

289

5

Claremont-Mudd-Scipps (2)

277

6

Illinois Wesleyan (1)

270

T-7

Redlands

229

T-7

Washington St. Louis

229

9

Wellesley College

211

10

Texas at Dallas

201

11

Truett McConnell

184

12

St. Catherine

179

13

Washington and Lee

177

14

Amherst College

163

T-15

Centre College

137

T-15

Trinity (Texas)

137

17

Carleton College

107

18

Mary Hardin-Baylor

101

19

Methodist

94

20

Middlebury College

74

T-21

Hamilton College

57

T-21

Rhodes College

57

23

Chapman

40

24

Sewanee

27

25

Grinnell College

23

Receiving votes: Denison(14); Huntingdon College (14); Ohio Northern (11); Whitman College (6); Wisconsin, Whitewater (2)

NAIA

Rank

Team (First-place votes)

Points

1

British Columbia (8)

89

2

Keiser(1)

82

T-3

Oklahoma City

64

T-3

SCAD Savannah

64

5

Texas Wesleyan

55

6

Dalton State

42

7

William Carey

38

8

Truett McConnell

28

9

Loyola-New Orleans

15

10

Ottawa-Arizona

7

Receiving votes: Embry Riddle (5); Lindsey Wilson College (5); Indiana Wesleyan (1)

