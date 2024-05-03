Stanford remains No. 1 in final Mizuno WGCA coaches poll of 2023-24
The Women’s Golf Coaches Association has announced its fourth and final coaches poll of the spring 2024 season.
In Division I, Stanford remains at the top of the rankings after receiving all but one first-place vote, while South Carolina received the remaining vote to come in at No. 2. Wake Forest and UCLA take the No. 3 and No. 4 spots, respectively, while LSU holds steady at No. 5.
Dallas Baptist University remains the unanimous No. 1 in Division I
Here’s a look at the final Mizuno WGCA Coaches Polls for the 2023-24 season:
Division I
Rank
Team (First-place votes)
Points
1
Stanford (20)
524
2
South Carolina (1)
495
3
Wake Forest
286
4
UCLA
454
5
LSU
443
6
USC
417
7
Auburn
395
8
Northwestern
371
9
Texas
351
10
Arkansas
348
11
Duke
316
12
Texas A&M
289
13
Arizona State
280
14
Oregon
230
15
Ole Miss
219
16
Clemson
199
17
Arizona
192
18
Florida
163
19
Florida State
158
20
Vanderbilt
114
21
Pepperdine
109
22
Mississippi State
85
T-23
Georgia
53
T-23
Virginia
53
25
San Jose State
22
Receiving votes: North Carolina (15); California (14); UCF (13); SMU (12); Purduu (5)
Division II
Rank
Team (First-place votes)
Points
1
Dallas Baptist (11)
275
2
Flagler College
261
3
Findlay
245
4
West Texas A&M
231
5
Anderson
225
6
Nova Southeastern
225
7
Indianapolis
194
8
Rollins
190
9
St. Mary’s (Texas)
184
10
Barry
175
11
Lynn
168
12
Central Missouri
145
13
Saint Leo
133
14
CSU-San Marcos
131
15
Henderson State
123
16
Lee
113
17
Oklahoma Christian
111
18
Wingate
88
19
Midwestern State
85
20
Lander
63
21
Grand Valley State
57
22
CSU-Monterey Bay
40
23
Florida Southern College
39
24
North Georgia
19
T-25
CSU-Los Angeles
17
T-25
Tampa
13
Receiving votes: West Florida (11); Southwestern Oklahoma State (8); CSU-East Bay (6); Texas at Tyler (3); Rogers State (1)
Division III
Rank
Team (First-place votes)
Points
1
Carnegie Mellon (8)
318
2
Pomona-Pitzer (1)
306
3
George Fox (1)
291
4
Emory
289
5
Claremont-Mudd-Scipps (2)
277
6
Illinois Wesleyan (1)
270
T-7
Redlands
229
T-7
Washington St. Louis
229
9
Wellesley College
211
10
Texas at Dallas
201
11
Truett McConnell
184
12
St. Catherine
179
13
Washington and Lee
177
14
Amherst College
163
T-15
Centre College
137
T-15
Trinity (Texas)
137
17
Carleton College
107
18
Mary Hardin-Baylor
101
19
Methodist
94
20
Middlebury College
74
T-21
Hamilton College
57
T-21
Rhodes College
57
23
Chapman
40
24
Sewanee
27
25
Grinnell College
23
Receiving votes: Denison(14); Huntingdon College (14); Ohio Northern (11); Whitman College (6); Wisconsin, Whitewater (2)
NAIA
Rank
Team (First-place votes)
Points
1
British Columbia (8)
89
2
Keiser(1)
82
T-3
Oklahoma City
64
T-3
SCAD Savannah
64
5
Texas Wesleyan
55
6
Dalton State
42
7
William Carey
38
8
Truett McConnell
28
9
Loyola-New Orleans
15
10
Ottawa-Arizona
7
Receiving votes: Embry Riddle (5); Lindsey Wilson College (5); Indiana Wesleyan (1)