Standout QB recruit says Billy Napier runs an ‘NFL style’ of practice

Spring is in the air at the James W. Bill Heavener Center this time of year, as the Florida football program is well into its practice schedule ahead of the yearly Orange and Blue exhibition game.

Dozens of high school recruits are observing closely from the sidelines, taking note of how the team is operating and how they might into a rebuilding program like the Gators.

Four-star quarterback Will Griffin made an official visit to Gainesville on March 21 and took some time with Swamp247 to summarize his trip afterward.

One interesting observation that Griffin made was the type of practices that Florida head coach Billy Napier was running. According to Griffin, the practices have pro-style flair.

Griffin’s thoughts on spring practice

“One thing that really stood out, I had never been to a spring practice before,” Griffin said. “I felt like Napier is running an NFL-style practice. He has really high hopes for Florida this year. He thinks this could be their year to get it turned around. He thinks this is going to be their building block year going into his third year. He’s done a tremendous job building up this program up. I am excited to see what the future holds with them.”

How the blue-chipper feels about the coaching staff

The top-rated quarterback prospect also told Swamp247 that he feels right at home when he’s talking to the Florida coaching staff. He stays in contact with quarterbacks coach Ryan O’Hara and Napier once a week.

“The biggest thing for me is, and I am pretty sure I have been saying this the last few times I’ve visited,” Griffin said. “But around the third or fourth time being there with the coaches they start to feel like best friends. I feel like me and O’Hara get along so easily. Same with Coach Napier. I call them once a week just to stay in contact.

His relationship with current QBs Mertz and Lagway

Griffin crossed paths with both Gators quarterbacks Graham Mertz and freshman DJ Lagway.

“I get along with them, and I also get along with DJ [Lagway] and Graham [Mertz] really well. I see them a lot. Whenever I am with DJ we talk about how he’s doing, how he’s picking up the offense, and how he’s been ding with it all. He’s only been there three months, so I try and put myself in his shoes. I am trying to compete for a spot when I get to college. I am just really tight with them.”

Recruiting summary

Griffin is a four-star quarterback from Tampa, Florida, ranked at No. 59 by 247Sports, and is the fourth-best quarterback in the 2025 recruiting cycle. He’s also being chased by the Florida State Seminoles, Oregon Ducks, USC Trojans and UCLA Bruins.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire