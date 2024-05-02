St. Thomas Academy names former Badgers assistant Mark Strobel new boys hockey coach

St. Thomas Academy named Mark Strobel its new boys hockey coach Thursday.

Strobel was the associate head coach of the Wisconsin Badgers men’s hockey team for the last five seasons following a two-year stint as Ohio State’s associate head coach. He also has been an assistant coach at Minnesota Duluth and Nebraska-Omaha.

As a player, Strobel won a state title with Hill-Murray in 1991 before going on to play for the Badgers. He was drafted by the New Jersey Devils and played in their minor-league system.

The school said Strobel also will be a “regular presence” on campus, “working in advancement, admissions and alumni relations to build relationships with Cadets past, present and future.”

“We are excited to welcome Coach Strobel to the Saint Thomas Academy community,” school president Brian Ragatz said in a release. “He has a championship pedigree and next-level experience, which will bolster our hockey program and benefit our student-athletes, particularly those with aspirations to compete beyond high school.”

Strobel replaces Mike Randolph as coach. The legendary former Duluth East coach served as the Cadets’ coach the last three seasons. He currently sits at 707 wins, which ties him with former Rochester Mayo coach Lorne Grosso (1966-2016) for the most victories in Minnesota high school hockey history.

St. Thomas Academy made the decision to not renew Randolph’s contract. The Cadets last reached the high school state tournament in 2021.

Related Articles