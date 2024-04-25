Advertisement

St Mirren v Rangers: Pick of the stats

BBC
  • St Mirren have lost 21 of their last 22 league meetings with Rangers (D2), conceding 55 goals and scoring just eight since a 2-1 win in December 2011.

  • Rangers have won eight of their last nine league trips to St Mirren (D1), keeping seven clean sheets in the process.

  • St Mirren have lost three of their last four league games (D1), including both of their last two; only from November-December have they lost three in a row in the Scottish Premiership this season.

  • Rangers have only won one of their last five league games (D2 L2), this after winning nine in a row beforehand. The Ibrox side are winless in three Scottish Premiership matches (D2 L1), last going four without a win in the competition in February 2017.

  • Rangers' Jack Butland has recorded 18 clean sheets in the Scottish Premiership this season, at least four more than any other goalkeeper, and the most by an Ibrox shot-stopper in the top flight since Allan McGregor in 2010-11 (also 18).