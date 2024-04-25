St Mirren v Rangers: Pick of the stats

St Mirren have lost 21 of their last 22 league meetings with Rangers (D2), conceding 55 goals and scoring just eight since a 2-1 win in December 2011.

Rangers have won eight of their last nine league trips to St Mirren (D1), keeping seven clean sheets in the process.

St Mirren have lost three of their last four league games (D1), including both of their last two; only from November-December have they lost three in a row in the Scottish Premiership this season.

Rangers have only won one of their last five league games (D2 L2), this after winning nine in a row beforehand. The Ibrox side are winless in three Scottish Premiership matches (D2 L1), last going four without a win in the competition in February 2017.