St Mirren are missing Jonah Ayunga (knee) and Kwon Hyeok-kyu (hamstring) for the rest of the season.

Hearts will be without Jorge Grant through illness and Stephen Kingsley due to a nerve issue in his leg, while Calem Nieuwenhof, Liam Boyce (both hamstring), Craig Halkett and Peter Haring (both knee) all remain sidelined.