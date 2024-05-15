St Mirren sign Rooney

Defender Shaun Rooney has agreed a two-year deal with St Mirren and will join the Paisley club in July.

Rooney has spent the last two seasons with Fleetwood Town, making 80 appearances in League One.

The 27-year-old previously had spells with Queen's Park, Dunfermline Athletic, York City, Queen of the South, Inverness Caley Thistle and St Johnstone.

During his time in Perth, he scored the winning goal in both the Scottish League Cup final and the Scottish Cup final, as St Johnstone completed a historic double in 2021.

"We're delighted to get Shaun in early," manager Stephen Robinson said.

"He's a player that I have chased for a number of years. He can play in a number of different positions and has proved his quality in the Scottish Premiership.

"I think he brings real athleticism, quality and strength and can also add goals to the team.

"We've started our signings early. We're delighted to get him in and we look forward to welcoming Shaun to the club."