St Johnstone v Ross County: Team news

St Johnstone manager Craig Levein is not anticipating any notable changes to the squad he had at his disposal for Saturday’s defeat at Livingston. Luke Robinson (knee), Tony Gallacher (calf) and Sven Sprangler (knee) all missed that match although the Austrian midfielder is pushing for a return.

Ross County are still missing Max Sheaf (muscle), Dylan Smith (ankle) and Scott Allardice (knee). Ross Callachan is back training after 13 months out with a knee injury but is not ready to play.