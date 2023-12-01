Spurs' Victor Wembanyama out vs. Pelicans Friday due to hip tightness

The star rookie will miss the first game of his NBA career

San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama has been ruled out for Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans, according to multiple reports.

The French star is dealing with right hip tightness, per ESPN's Andrew Lopez. It will be the first missed game of Wembanyama's NBA career.

After a loss to the Atlanta Hawks extended San Antonio's losing streak to 13 games Thursday, Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich indicated that the No. 1 overall pick's status was uncertain. Wembanyama was questionable for Thursday's matchup due to his hip. He recorded 21 points, four blocks, two steals, two assists and led the team with the 12 rebounds in the 137-135 defeat.

In 18 games, he boasts averages of 19.3 points and 9.7 rebounds. His 2.7 blocks per game lead the league.

Missing the second half of a back-to-back, Wembanyama will have some time before he and the team play the Minnesota Timberwolves Wednesday.

