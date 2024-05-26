Spring All-County: Which girls flag football athletes shined brightest in Palm Beach County?

The Palm Beach County High School Sports Awards are just around the corner, but there are still a few more Player of the Year nominees to meet before the live show in June.

Below are candidates for this spring's Girls Flag Football Player of the Year, as well as first team, second team and honorable mention selections.

On June 5 at the Palm Beach County Convention Center, the Girls Flag Football Player of the Year will be announced, along with the teams, coaches, and athletes of the year, and the Courage Award winner. Nominated athletes can register here (app.smartsheet.com/b/form/a453b3b0b11746d684ea82b881c11f88).

Produced with support from Baptist Health Orthopedic Care, the Palm Beach County High School Sports Awards show is part of the USA TODAY High School Sports Awards, the largest high school sports recognition program in the country.

Player of the Year Nominees

Lola Agosto, junior, WR/LB, Seminole Ridge

Lola Agosto (4) and Angelina Sanchez (5), Seminole Ridge

Top receiver on the stat sheet with 64 catches for 705 yards and 17 touchdowns and second on the roster in tackles with 52 on road to region championship. Junior campaign highlighted by five interceptions and 29.4-yard punt average.

Myla Aligood, sophomore, QB, Palm Beach Gardens

Myla Aligood, Palm Beach Gardens

Quarterbacked team to 2A region semifinals with 262 completions for 2,789 passing yards and 40 touchdowns in the air. On the ground, added seven more touchdowns on 87 carries for 711 rushing yards.

Keelin Coleman, senior, QB, Wellington

Wellington QB Keelin Coleman looks to pass against Tampa's Lennard High School. Lennard, won the game at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers indoor training facility, Friday night.

Threw for 3,662 yards and 52 touchdowns to see Wolverines to upsets in region semifinals, region championship and state quarterfinals to reach 2A final four in Tampa Bay. Four-year starter also contributed to defense with four picks.

Littiana Dasilva, junior, WR, Spanish River

Littiana Dasilva, Spanish River

Brought the pain on both sides of the ball as district champion Sharks made a 12-7 run to region semifinals. Recorded nearly 1,300 yards on 74 catches for 21 touchdowns to serve as top receiver on offense while leading defense with 98 flag pulls, cushioning stat line with seven picks and 11 pass breakups.

Saniya Frazier, senior, WR/S, Park Vista

Saniya Frazier, Park Vista

Forged 14-4 state playoff run and district title defense with 97 catches for 1229 yards and 26 touchdowns. Dominated defense with 30 tackles, 13 pass breakups and 21 interceptions for 256 yards.

Sydney Lopez, senior, R, Wellington

Sydney Lopez, Wellington

Led team with 31 sacks and was second on the roster with 43 flag pulls to help Wolverine defense force opponents to five one-score games and eight shutouts.

Elanie Sullard, senior, WR/FS, Atlantic

Elanie Sullard, Atlantic

Team-high 12 total touchdowns and 14 interceptions this spring saw the Eagles flip from 6-8 to 9-6 for the best season in program history.

Angelina Sanchez, senior, R/B, Seminole Ridge

Stole show for Hawks leading defense with 23 sacks, posting 42 tackles along the way. Moved chains on offense as Ridge's No. 2 receiver, catching 70 passes for 406 yards and one touchdown, plus two more scores on the ground.

Avery Schroeder, sophomore, WR/S, Wellington

Avery Schroeder, Wellington

Served as Coleman’s top target with 1,215 yards on 83 receptions for 13 touchdowns. Grabbed three picks on defense as Wellington went 15-4.

Ava Wotipka, freshman, QB/S, Somerset Canyons

Ava Wotipka (1), Somerset Canyons

Completed 68% of passes (270-for-396) for 2631 yards and 54 touchdowns against 14 interceptions on Cougars’ historic 18-2 run for region championship title and first-ever state appearance. Also ran for 1151 yards and 10 touchdowns. Defensively, recorded 19 flag pulls and two interceptions at safety.

Isabel Voss, senior, ATH, Jupiter

Isabel Voss, Jupiter

Multisport athlete and team captain brought heat on the gridiron to rank in the top 10 in five different stat categories. Posted 741 receiving yards on 50 catches with 10 touchdowns on offense, along with 10 interceptions on defense.

First team

Delanie Doty, freshman, WR/LB, Somerset Canyons − 68 catches for 650 yards and 15 touchdowns on offense; defensively added four more touchdowns on 10 interceptions for 135 yards while notching 53 flag pulls and two sacks

Adriana Jackson, senior, LB, Palm Beach Gardens − 83 tackles, 19 PBUs, 4 interceptions

Jayila Stallworth, junior, WR/DB, Palm Beach Gardens − 65 catches for 746 yards and 14 touchdowns and one rushing touchdown on offense; defensively, recorded one touchdown on 7 interceptions and 10 pass breakups

Destinie Williams, senior, LB, Palm Beach Gardens − 80 tackles, 9 PBUs, 6 interceptions, one defensive touchdown

Second team

Cameron Celce, senior, R/C, Somerset Canyons

Pricila Dias Oliveira, senior, WR, Somerset Canyons

Zahra Fazal, junior, WR, Park Vista

Jordan Fernandez, junior, WR/CB, Wellington

Aubrey Fogel, freshman, QB, Seminole Ridge

Ana Gutierrez, junior, CB, Somerset Canyons

Amya Lane, senior, WR, Palm Beach Gardens

Simone Nangle, senior, LB, Somerset Canyons

Gisella Negron, senior, LB, Seminole Ridge

Sydney Pena, junior, MLB, Seminole Ridge

Kaitlyn Retiro, senior, R/B, Palm Beach Gardens

Jazlyn Ruiz, sophomore, C, Seminole Ridge

Jayda Simmons, sophomore., WR/RB, Somerset Canyons

Channing Saunders, freshman, WR/LB, Seminole Ridge

Honorable mention

Forest Hill: Riley Brockman, Amanda Davila, Christal Desir; John I. Leonard: Euterria Davis; Palm Beach Gardens: Alexa Brewster, Sophie Phealan, Dominique Franklin; Palm Beach Lakes: Tarraja Price; Seminole Ridge: Victoria Ayllon, Olivia Agosto, Carrie Didio; Somerset Canyons: Jazlyne James, Brianna Stockhausen; Suncoast: Philleah Bright; Wellington: Mia Brown, Kennady Seider

Coach of the year

Bob Callovi, Wellington

The Wolverines were Palm Beach County's last standing after another season of tight competition on the gridiron and against the odds. Wellington used a district title upset from Seminole Ridge as fuel to the fire, going on to notch upsets in region semifinals, the region championship and state quarterfinals to make it to the final four in Tampa Bay.

Emilee Smarr is a high school sports reporter for The Palm Beach Post. She can be reached at esmarr@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Spring All-County: Girls flag football in Palm Beach County 2024