I sprained my ankle years ago and now can’t move around tennis court easily. What can I do?

Q. I am a 24-year-old competitive recreational tennis player who has had persistent ankle pain for a year. I had several ankle sprains as a teenager but have not had an ankle injury in at least five years. Over the last year, I have gotten a sharp pain and a catching sensation on the front outside part of my left ankle when I play. It now limits my ability to run to the ball laterally and twist to hit a forehand.

I saw an orthopedic surgeon who took X-rays and said nothing was broken. He says I have an ankle impingement syndrome. Physical therapy and anti-inflammatory medications did not help. A cortisone shot helped only for a few weeks. The doctor has now recommended surgery. Is this the best option?

A. Some athletes can develop pain and catching in the ankle. The most common location for this is on the anterolateral aspect of the ankle (front outside part).

These symptoms tend to occur in people who have prior sprains where scar tissue and bony spurs can develop and rub and catch along the ankle joint. X-rays and CT scans are helpful in defining the bony abnormalities. An MRI scan can show the soft tissues as well as the scar tissue and impingement.

It appears that you have tried the usual non-surgical modalities and these have not worked for you to play without discomfort. Surgery is usually successful in returning you to play with minimal symptoms after a period of physical therapy and rehabilitation post op.

Harlan Selesnick. M.D. C.W. Griffin/Miami Herald file

Dr. Harlan Selesnick is team physician of the Miami Heat and director of Miami Sports Medicine Fellowship, Doctors Hospital. Send your questions to HarlanS@baptisthealth.net