Sports Briefs

Apr. 26—BHS golf

The Batesville varsity golf team traveled to Shelbyville to Blue Bear Golf Course for a 3-team match with Shelbyville and Waldron.

The host Golden Bears finished with a team-total 160 to take first place. Batesville was next with 165 and Waldron finished with 247.

Shelbyville's Jake Garrison was the medalist with 37.

Batesville was led by Cooper Phebus with 39. Jackson Day carded 41. Jon Moody finished with 42. Ian Hixson, Landon Raver and Leo Moody all had 43. Henry Koehne finished with 46 and Kaiden Eckstein had 60.

NDJH baseball

The North Decatur Junior High baseball team went 2-2 in the last four games.

The young Chargers defeated Rising Sun 17-1 and South Decatur 12-2. North fell to Shenandoah 16-0 and Jac-Cen-Del 14-4.

OA volleyball camp

Oldenburg Academy's summer volleyball camp will be June 3-6. Incoming fourth and fifth graders go from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Incoming sixth, seventh and eighth graders go from 1 to 3 p.m. Cost is $45 which includes a T-shirt.

Register online at https://www.oldenburgacademy.org/summer-camps.