Sporting KC’s MLS winless streak continues in loss at Portland

PORTLAND, Oregon — Sporting Kansas City gave up a late goal and had late opportunities that they failed to capitalize on in their 2-1 loss to the Portland Timbers.

The loss has dropped Sporting KC to last in the MLS Western Conference standings with a 2-7-5 record and six points outside of a playoff spot.

The deciding goal in the 79th minute came from Portland midfielder Evander Ferreira who scored off of a header in the box although the offside flag came up during the score- to disallow the goal. VAR review overturned the flag and ruled striker Felipe Mora onside.

SKC’s best chance after the goal came in the 97th minute when a Johnny Russell header was saved by Portland goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau.

Memo Rodriguez equalized for Sporting in the 63rd minute with a goal from right outside the box. After a scoreless first half, a Mora header from an Evander cross got Portland on the board in the 51st minute.

Midfielder Felipe Hernández subbed in for Erik Thommy who went down with a hamstring injury. Head coach Peter Vermes said he doesn’t know the severity of the injury.

Sporting was outshot 11-6 with only two shots on goal and 0.28 xG despite having 57% possession.

Sporting goalkeeper Tim Melia reached more than 25,000 SKC minutes played across all competitions in the match and center-back Andreu Fontàs reached more than 10,000 regular season minutes played for the club.

Sporting comes back home to face Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

