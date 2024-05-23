Sporting KC to face FC Dallas twice in four days in Open Cup, MLS

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City will face regional foe FC Dallas twice in the span of four days at Children’s Mercy Park in July.

SKC is set to face Dallas on Sunday, July 7 in MLS play and will likely play Dallas again at home on Wednesday, July 10 in the U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals.

The winner of the Open Cup match will host the winner of MLS side Atlanta United and USL Championship side Indy Eleven in the semifinals.

Sporting will be on the road to the Colorado Rapids on Thursday, July 4 before the upcoming games against Dallas.

SKC is one of five senior MLS teams remaining in the U.S. Open Cup after initially MLS Next Pro teams were set to play for each league team in the tournament. 11 MLS Next Pro teams and eight MLS senior teams ended up playing for the Open Cup.

The remaining senior teams are SKC, FC Dallas, Atlanta United, Seattle Sounders FC, and LAFC.

The trophy named after Kansas City Chiefs patriarch Lamar Hunt has been won four times by Sporting with the most recent win coming in 2017.

SKC is currently one point ahead of last-place San Jose Earthquakes in the MLS Western Conference standings. Through 13 matches, Kansas City has collected 11 points while Dallas is one spot ahead of them in 12th place with 12 points.

Sporting goes on the road to 11th place Portland Timbers on Saturday at 9:30 p.m. as they hope to end their seven match winless skid in MLS play that started at home against Portland on Sunday, April 7.

