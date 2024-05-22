Sporting KC dominates FC Tulsa to reach U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Two first-half goals from an own goal and off of a set piece from Stephen Afrifa set the tone for Sporting Kansas City to take a 4-0 win over USL Championship side FC Tulsa in the Round of 16 of the U.S. Open Cup.

Sporting advances to the Open Cup quarterfinals where they will wait to see who they face next.

Set pieces saw SKC with multiple goal-scoring chances throughout the first half with a lineup that had four non-starters get a chance to shine on Tuesday night at Children’s Mercy Park.

Tulsa goalkeeper Michael Creek made some incredible saves throughout the match where Sporting held possession 74% of the match. He ended the night with 10 saves.

Midfielder Felipe Hernández saw one of his set pieces bounce off of a Tulsa defender in the 38th minute for the match’s first goal. In the 45+2nd minute, Hernández’s corner kick saw striker Willy Agada send a header to the back post and left winger Stephen Afrifa collected the ball to score the second goal of the match.

Hernández got his own goal with an assist from Agada in the 63rd minute and right winger Marinos Tzionis scored another goal two minutes later.

Sporting ended the night with a whopping 34 (14 on goal) shots to Tulsa’s mere three shots which were all on goal. The physical match also ended with 36 total fouls (17 from SKC) and saw Tulsa defender Patrick Seagrist get sent off with his second yellow card 30 seconds into the second half.

Sporting hits the road on Saturday to face Portland Timbers at 9:30 p.m.

