Spinning Back Clique REPLAY: UFC 300 review, Holloway wins BMF title, Makhachev & McGregor return, more
The UFC reached its 300th pay-per-view event, a big milestone for the Las Vegas-based promotion. Where does this massive event rank in UFC history? On paper, it was a great card, and it delivered as promised.
Max Holloway arguably made the biggest statement on Saturday night. The former UFC featherweight champion knocked out Justin Gaethje in brutal fashion with one second remaining in the fight for the BMF title. So what’s next for Holloway? Should he stay at 155 pounds or go back to 145? Holloway has many options after this career-defining win.
On top of Holloway’s win, there were several other important lightweight bouts, as well as other lightweight bookings announced: Arman Tsarukyan defeated former champion Charles Oliveira, Renato Moicano stopped Jalin Turner and Bobby Green picked apart Jim Miller. Additionally, the Islam Makhachev title defense vs. Dutin Poirier was made official, along with the return of Conor McGregor, who faces lightweight standout Michael Chandler in a welterweight bout. Big news and results that heavily impact the UFC lightweight division.
In the main event of UFC 300, Alex Pereira successfully defended his light heavyweight belt for the very first time, knocking out Jamahal Hill. It was a huge win for the Brazilian, who requested a heavyweight fight in a quick turnaround at UFC 301 in Brazil next month.
In the other undisputed title fight, Zhang Weili defended her UFC strawweight belt against fellow Chinese fighter Yan Xiaonan. It was a solid showing by Weili, who logged the second title defense of her second championship reign.
Kayla Harrison made a huge splash on Saturday night. In a dominant showing, she submitted former champion Holly Holm, a victory that even caught the attention of former two-division UFC champion Amanda Nunes. What’s next for Harrison? Is she a future UFC champion? We unpack it all.
Lastly, several other big storylines went down at UFC 300. The panel quickly reviews Aljamain Sterling’s featherweight debut, Bo Nickal’s submission win, Diego Lopes’ most recent first-round finish and more.