Spencer Rattler visits Texans

The Texans drafted their franchise quarterback last year, and C.J. Stroud proved to be just that.

They seemingly are set at the position with Davis Mills, Case Keenum, Tim Boyle behind Stroud.

But Houston had South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler on a visit, Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports.

Rattler is projected as a third-round pick.

Rattler, who earned Senior Bowl MVP honors in January, passed for 3,186 yards, 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions for the Gamecocks last season.

In his college career at Oklahoma and South Carolina, Ratter went 28-14 as a starter and threw for 10,807 career yards, 77 touchdowns and 32 interceptions.

The Vikings and Broncos also have shown interest in Rattler.