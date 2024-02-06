Spencer Jones, Chase Hampton among Yankees' non-roster invites for 2024 spring training

Some of the Yankees' top prospects are among 26 non-roster players who have been invited to big league spring training.

The list is highlighted by outfielder Spencer Jones (the Yankees' top position player prospect) and right-handed pitcher Chase Hampton (their top pitching prospect).

In addition to Jones and Hampton, pitching prospect Will Warren has also gotten an invitation.

Here is the full list of NRIs:

C Josh Breaux

INF Jeter Downs

INF Caleb Durbin

OF Oscar González

RHP Chase Hampton

OF Spencer Jones

OF Brandon Lockridge

C Ben Rice

INF T.J. Rumfield

RHP Will Warren

RHP Nick Burdi

RHP Yerry de los Santos

C J.C. Escarra

OF Luis González

LHP Oddanier Mosqueda

INF/OF Jose Rojas

RHP Dennis Santana

INF Kevin Smith

C Luis Torrens

RHP Duane Underwood Jr.

INF Josh VanMeter

OF Greg Allen

LHP Anthony Misiewicz

LHP Tanner Tully

RHP Joey Gerber

RHP Art Warren

Yankees pitchers and catchers report to Tampa on Feb. 15, with the team's first full-squad workout set for Feb. 20.