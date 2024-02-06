Spencer Jones, Chase Hampton among Yankees' non-roster invites for 2024 spring training
Some of the Yankees' top prospects are among 26 non-roster players who have been invited to big league spring training.
The list is highlighted by outfielder Spencer Jones (the Yankees' top position player prospect) and right-handed pitcher Chase Hampton (their top pitching prospect).
In addition to Jones and Hampton, pitching prospect Will Warren has also gotten an invitation.
Here is the full list of NRIs:
C Josh Breaux
INF Jeter Downs
INF Caleb Durbin
OF Oscar González
RHP Chase Hampton
OF Spencer Jones
OF Brandon Lockridge
C Ben Rice
INF T.J. Rumfield
RHP Will Warren
RHP Nick Burdi
RHP Yerry de los Santos
C J.C. Escarra
OF Luis González
LHP Oddanier Mosqueda
INF/OF Jose Rojas
RHP Dennis Santana
INF Kevin Smith
C Luis Torrens
RHP Duane Underwood Jr.
INF Josh VanMeter
OF Greg Allen
LHP Anthony Misiewicz
LHP Tanner Tully
RHP Joey Gerber
RHP Art Warren
Yankees pitchers and catchers report to Tampa on Feb. 15, with the team's first full-squad workout set for Feb. 20.