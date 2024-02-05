Speed and endurance: Our 2023 Girls Track Athlete of the Year, Super Team and All-Stars

Before we honor the fastest cross country runners of 2023, we would like to recognize the SouthCoast's top track and field athletes from last year.

One female athlete — Apponequet's Morgan Hayward — reached New Englands last year.

Let's take a long overdue look at The Standard-Times' top girls track and field athletes for the 2023 season.

Apponequet's Morgan Hayward goes into the curve of the 300.

ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

Morgan Hayward, Apponequet

Coming back from an injury during her sophomore year, Morgan Hayward exceeded expectations last spring for the Apponequet girls track and field team.

“She got a setback last year with an injury so we weren’t sure what to expect this year,” said Apponequet coach Connor Cowley. “She looked strong and hit her peak at the end of the year.”

WHY SHE WAS SELECTED

Hayward had the highest finish at the Meet of Champions among local female athletes and was the only SouthCoast girl to qualify for New Englands.

Morgan Hayward

KEY STATS

The South Coast Conference All-Star qualified for the Meet of Champions and New Englands for the first time in her career. She came in third in both the 400 hurdles (1:06.57) and 400 (58.00) at the Div. 5 meet. Hayward placed fifth in the 400 (57.54) and sixth in the 400 hurdles (1:05.08) at the Meet of Champions. Hayward took sixth in New England in the 400 meters (57.73).

MVP MOMENTS

Hayward came up big at the championship meets toward the end of the season. Her highlight was placing third in 400 hurdles and 400 meters at the Div. 5 meet and finishing top five in the 400 at the Meet of Champions. “She has that competitive edge that she wants to compete,” Cowley said.

WHAT’S NEXT

Hayward is currently running indoor track for Apponequet and is once again among the top athletes on the SouthCoast and in the state.

NOTES

Hayward also plays soccer at Apponequet and helped the Lakers go unbeaten in their first 11 games and finish the regular season with a 16-1-3 record.

Sienna Cabe

SUPER TEAM

Sienna Cabe, Wareham

Cabe made quite the freshman debut last spring as a versatile athlete that competed in the 100 hurdles, long jump, triple jump and relays. The South Coast Conference All-Star won the 100 hurdles at the SCC championship after going undefeated in the event. She only lost once in the long jump and triple jump. She qualified for Div. 6 states in the 100 hurdles, long jump and triple jump. Her season-bests were 17.14 in the hurdles, 15-5 in the long jump and 32-10.5 in the triple jump. “She goes about her workouts with a very quiet demeanor and drive,” said Wareham coach Chris Gardner. “She achieved some great performances at such a young age. With her work ethic and natural talent she has a very bright future ahead of her.”

Madison Conner

Maddie Conner, Old Rochester

Conner had a strong sophomore season in the spring in middle distance events for the South Coast Conference champion Bulldogs. She placed second in the 800 at the SCC championships with a personal-best 2:28.15. She also competed on the 4x400 relay team that ran a personal-best 4:17 at the Div. 5 championship. “A mid-distance warrior that can handle two mid-distance races in a meet, a rarity,” said Old Rochester coach Bill Tilden. “Fun to watch as she leaves it out there for each race.”

Madalyn Duarte

Madalyn Duarte, GNB Voc-Tech

Duarte made a name for herself last spring as a freshman on GNB Voc-Tech’s track team. Not only did she go undefeated in the mile in the South Coast Conference, she also placed first in the event at the conference championship. She was named the MVP of the conference. Duarte also plays soccer for the Bears.

Laura Hubert

Laura Hubert, Fairhaven

Hubert did a little bit of everything for Fairhaven last spring in her final high school season. She competed in the 100 meters, 100 hurdles, high jump and triple jump. After finishing second in the triple jump at the South Coast Conference meet, she placed third in the event at the Div. 5 championship. Her season-bests were 13.1 in the 100, 18.2 in the 100 hurdles, 4-10 in the high jump and 32-6 in the triple jump. “Laura was an excellent all-around sprinter and jumper,” said Fairhaven coach Donnie Joseph. “She worked hard to improve and had her best triple jump performance of the year.”

Corrine Robert

Corrine Robert, Old Rochester

Robert was named the team MVP for the spring season as she led the Bulldogs in scoring and often ran two distance events and threw the discus almost every meet. The senior placed second in the 2-mile at the SCC championship to pace ORR. “Corrine was a driving force on the team, leading by example by scoring in the field and coming back for two distance events,” said Old Rochester coach Bill Tilden. “The mom of the team is always looking out for the welfare of others before herself.”

Nialonis Smith

Nialonis Smith, New Bedford

Smith rode the momentum from a great winter campaign into the spring as she qualified for Div. 1 states in the discus. “She is one of the up-and-coming athletes,” said New Bedford coach Isaiah Houtman. Smith excelled in both the shot put and discus as a freshman.

Madison Stott

Madison Stott, Dartmouth

Stott capped off her high school career with a strong spring season in the 400 meters. Not only did she place fifth in the event at the Div. 3 championship and compete at the Meet of Champions, she set a school record in the 400 meters and won the event at the Southeast Conference championship. The SEC All-Star also ran the 800 (2:34.25) and on the 4x400 relay team (4:24.40). “Madison is not only an incredibly talented athlete, but she is the embodiment of what a teammate and captain should be,” said Dartmouth coach Caitlin McCarron. “She models hard work and positivity and is everyone's number one cheerleader and supporter.”

Audrey Thomas

Audrey Thomas, Old Rochester

Thomas emerged as one of the area’s top sprinters last spring. As a sophomore, she won the South Coast Conference championship in the 200 with a personal-best 26.67 and took second in the event as the MSTCA Freshman/Sophomore Meet. She went on to place ninth at the divisional championship in the 200. She also took fourth in the 100 at the SCC championship. “Audrey has the gift of speed that she brings over from the soccer pitch,” said Old Rochester coach Bill Tilden. “She has helped us out in the 4x400 though prefers the thrill of the handoffs in the 4x100.”

Hanna Whalley

Hanna Whalley, Old Rochester

A standout in cross country, Whalley had a strong spring season as a junior as she placed second in the mile and fourth in the 800 at the South Coast Conference championship. She doubled every meet to help her team win another conference championship. Her season bests were 2:34.51 in the 800 and 5:30.22 in the mile. “Hanna will put the team on her back every meet and cover any distance needed each and every meet,” said Old Rochester coach Bill Tilden. “Her desire to help the team is contagious and she is a huge asset to the team.”

Hailey Zexter

Haley Zexter, Dartmouth

Zexter enjoyed a breakthrough sophomore campaign last spring. She came in seventh in the 400 hurdles at the Div. 3 meet and also competed in both the 100 hurdles and 4x400 at divisionals. She won the 400 hurdles and 100 hurdles at the Southeast Conference championship meet. The SEC All-Star holds the school’s sophomore record in the 400 hurdles (1:10.55). “Haley is an incredibly humble athlete who is always putting her best effort into her practices and races,” said Dartmouth coach Caitlin McCarron.

ALL-STAR TEAM

Sydney Almeida, Dartmouth

Almeida made a name for herself last spring as she set the Dartmouth freshman record of 32-11 in the triple jump. She also placed sixth at the Southeast Conference championship in the 100 (13.2) and competed at the Div. 3 meet in the triple jump, 100 dash and 4x100 relay. “Sydney is a very talented athlete who is always looking for ways to improve and is so supportive of her teammates,” said Dartmouth coach Caitlin McCarron.

Remy Barber, Dartmouth

The sophomore stood out in the discus, throwing a season-best 81-7. She placed fifth at the Southeast Conference championship meet. “This was Remy's first experience with track and field and her passion for the sport was contagious,” said Dartmouth coach Caitlin McCarron.

Miya Barboza, GNB Voc-Tech

Barboza was one of the area’s top athletes at the long jump last spring. She won the long jump at the South Coast Conference championship with a jump of 16-6.5, earning SCC All-Star honors.

Leah Butter, Bishop Stang

Butter was named Bishop Stang’s MVP last spring as a junior middle distance and distance runner. She placed seventh in the Catholic Central league in the mile, earning CCL All-Star honors. Her season bests were 5:54 in the mile and 2:40.69 in the 800.

Tenley Dakin, Fairhaven

Dakin enjoyed a strong all-around spring for the Blue Devils, competing in the 100, 200, long jump and triple jump. She placed third in the SCC in the 200 and fifth in the triple jump. Her season bests were 13.2 in the 100, 27.1 in the 200, 14-9 in the long jump and 32-6 in the triple jump. “Tenley was an all-around athlete,” said Fairhaven coach Donnie Joseph. “She did whatever was asked of her.”

Ava-Michelle Frage, Dartmouth

In her first year of spring track, Frage enjoyed success in the long jump with a personal-best 15-11. The Southeast Conference All-Star competed in the event at the Div. 3 meet. “She is a great example of how hard work and motivation pays off,” said Dartmouth coach Caitlin McCarron.

Orianna Hernandez, Apponequet

The South Coast Conference All-Star was strong in the triple jump and long jump and also ran on the 4x100 relay team that made it to states in her second year of spring track. “She was new to triple this year and one of the top ones in the SCC,” said Apponequet coach Connor Cowley. “She worked to improve her long jump to be one of the top in the SCC also.”

Madelena Morris, New Bedford

Morris was one of the area’s top distance runners in the spring as she qualified for the Div. 1 meet in the 1,000, mile and 2-mile. “She was our most well-rounded athlete,” said New Bedford coach Isaiah Houtman.

Alexis Pettersen, Wareham

Pettersen, a South Coast Conference All-Star, competed in the 100 hurdles, triple jump and relay. She took fifth in the hurdles at the SCC meet and fourth as part of the 4x100 relay. She also qualified for the Div. 6 meet in the hurdles. Her season bests were 17.43 in the 100 hurdles and 30-9.5 in the triple jump. “A true leader on and off the track, never satisfied with her results, always looking to be better for her next competition,” said Wareham coach Chris Gardner.

Gabby Pinhancos, Old Rochester

Pinhancos took the South Coast Conference by storm in the 400 hurdles as the sophomore finished second in the event at the SCC championship meet with a personal-best time of 71.60. “Gabby can be put anywhere in a meet for the sprints to mid distance to the jumps and can help the team,” said Old Rochester Bill Tilden. “She is looking to build on her distance base to help the team even more."

HONORABLE MENTION

Lily Bertoncini, Apponequet; Emily Bodwell, Apponequet; Reagan Flynn, Apponequet; Amelia Enos, Bishop Stang; Natalie Morrison, Bishop Stang; Kaylea Osbourne, Bishop Stang; Reyana Boyard, Dartmouth; Lauren Kiser, Dartmouth; Jordan Rosenberg, Dartmouth; Emily Abbott, Old Rochester; Maddie Dugas, Old Rochester; Alexia Gonsalves, Old Rochester; Jillian LeBlanc, Old Rochester; Delilah Post, Old Rochester; Samantha Bumpus, Wareham; Jayla Fernandes, Wareham; Marian Karam, Wareham; Jelissa Torrence, Wareham.

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: 2023 Girls Track Athlete of the Year, Super Team and All-Stars