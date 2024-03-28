Special teams standout Cody Davis retires after 11 seasons

Patriots core special teams player Cody Davis is calling it a career after 11 NFL seasons.

Davis, 34, announced his retirement on social media.

“I am officially retiring from the NFL,” Davis wrote. “I am eternally thankful for this football journey and what it has meant to me and my family.”

He spent the past four seasons with the Patriots, playing 905 special teams snaps but only one defensive snap in 47 games.

Davis began has career as an undrafted free agent, signing with the Rams in 2013. He spent five seasons with the Rams and two with the Jaguars before ending his career in New England.

Davis made 118 tackles and two interceptions in his career.