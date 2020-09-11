Special teams coordinator Brian Schneider leaves Seahawks

Liz Mathews


Special teams coordinator Brian Schneider has indefinitely left his post with the Seattle Seahawks for personal reasons.

Coach Pete Carroll made the surprise announcement during his press conference after the team’s practice Friday afternoon. No reasons were given for Schenider’s departure.

Larry Izzo will assume Schneider’s duties for now.

This story is continuing to develop.

