Spartans offer elite, 4-star 2026 Colorado TE Camden Jensen

Michigan State football has extended a scholarship offer to one of the top tight end prospects in the 2026 class.

Four-star tight end Camden Jensen of Littleton, Colo. announced on Monday that’s received a scholarship offer from the Spartans. He is ranked as one of the top tight ends in the 2026 class, according to 247Sports.

Jensen is listed as the No. 3 tight end and No. 72 overall prospect in 247Sports’ rankings for the 2026 class. He’s also listed as the No. 1 player from the state of Colorado.

Michigan State is one of more than 10 programs to extend Jensen an offer, according to 247Sports. Other notable programs to offer Jensen includes Auburn, Boston College, Kansas, Tennessee, Iowa State, Kansas State, Nebraska, Missouri, Texas A&M and Washington.

