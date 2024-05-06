Spartans offer 2026 4-star Texas S Jordan Deck

Michigan State football has extended an offer to a big-time defensive back prospect in the 2026 class.

Jordan Deck of Frisco, Texas announced on Monday that he’s received an offer from the Spartans. Deck is a four-star safety in the 2026 class.

Deck ranks as the No. 12 safety and No. 158 overall prospect in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2026 class. He’s also listed as the No. 21 player from Texas in the class.

Michigan State is one of more than 10 programs to offer Deck, according to 247Sports. Other notable programs to offer Deck includes Arkansas, Baylor, Houston, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Penn State, Pitt, SMU and Texas A&M.

