Spartans offer 2025 4-star Texas DL Smith Orogbo

Michigan State football has extended an offer to a big-time defensive lineman prospect from Texas.

Smith Orogbo of Houston, Texas announced earlier this week that he’s received a scholarship from the Spartans. Orogbo is a four-star defensive lineman in the 2025 class.

Orogbo ranks as the No. 15 defensive lineman and No. 132 overall prospect in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2025 class. He’s also listed as the No. 22 player from Texas.

Michigan State is one of nearly 40 schools to extend an offer to Orogbo. He currently has official visits lined up with Missouri, Texas Tech, Kansas, Texas and Oklahoma over the next month.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire