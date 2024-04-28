Sparkman alum Dell Pettus signs as undrafted free agent with New England Patriots

HARVEST, Ala. (WHNT) — Sparkman alum Dell Pettus has signed with the New England Patriots as an undrafted free agent.

The five-year safety for Troy was a two-time All-Sun Belt honoree and started 61 straight games. Pettus was second on the Trojans this past season with 74 tackles.

For his career, he had 315 total tackles, 179 solo, 7.5 for loss, one sack, one interception and two forced fumbles.

