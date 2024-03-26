Southwestern falls to Taylor County

Mar. 26—Having an up-and-down start to their 2024 campaign, the Southwestern Warriors returned home on Monday to host an undefeated Taylor County team. The Warriors were in the lead after the first inning before a four-run second inning put the Cardinals in front for good, as Southwestern ultimately fell 7-2 for their sixth loss in the past seven games.

The Warriors were led by Daniel Case with their lone RBI, with Case also having a double and a stolen base during the game. Jonas Gallagher, Wyatt Morgan, Kyle West and Jonah Brock each had a hit as well, with Morgan hitting a double. Gallagher earned the loss on the mound, allowing seven runs on 10 hits with one walk and five strikeouts in five and one-third innings pitched. Jayce Gager closed out the game, allowing no runs on just one hit with one walk and two strikeouts. Taylor County was led by senior Hunter Vaughn with three RBI's and a home run.

Southwestern falls to 2-6 and will welcome in the Pulaski County Maroons on Thursday at 6 p.m.

