Southern Miss wins dramatic Sun Belt final to capture second conference title in a row

The Golden Eagles are batting 1.000 in the Sun Belt.

Southern Miss outlasted Georgia Southern, 14-11, in a dramatic SBC title game shootout to cap a perfect run through the tournament and earn its second championship in as many years in the league.

Ozzie Pratt delivered a two-run single to put the Golden Eagles on top in the ninth inning after playing from behind the majority of the back-and-forth affair and Matthew Russo tacked on insurance with his own two-run scoring single.

The USM offense plated three runs in the first and seventh and five runs in ninth inning of the game, taking the lead each time. It wasn’t until the final inning that the Golden Eagles were able to hold on to the lead when Colby Allen slammed the door on GS in the final frame, earning the win in the process.

Dalton McIntyre picked up four hits for USM while Gabe Broadus and Russo delivered three hits apiece. The trio scored six runs and drove in four.

Southern Miss defeated App State in a Sun Belt baseball tournament semifinal game Saturday to earn a shot at the conference crown Sunday against Georgia Southern.

Southern Miss needed come-from-behind wins in each of its last three games in Montgomery, pulling back from multi-run deficits against Troy and Appalachian State before Sunday’s comeback win.

It’s the program’s seventh conference tournament championship this century and fourth in the last six full seasons.

Southern Miss now awaits its NCAA regionals destination. The 16 host sites will be announced Sunday night and the full field will be release on Monday.