Southeast Spotlight: Five key visits on the radar

The calendar has turned to May and each visit prospects take is carrying more weight. Here are five important visits to keep an eye on in the Southeast region.





JUSTUS TERRY - Georgia, May 31

Still the most shocking verbal commitment of the 2025 cycle, Terry picked USC earlier this spring during an unofficial visit weekend while pledged to in-state Georgia. Just as sure as the surprise of the decision at that time, there has been a long assumption the Bulldogs won't go away quietly. That has already been confirmed, and now Terry will trek to several programs in the month of June.

But the trips begin with his return to Athens, where Kirby Smart and company will continue to chip away at the Trojans from an in-person perspective. They're willing to play the long game, as are others, but setting the pace for what will be a busy slate of trips isn't a bad place to begin the push for a flip. Terry is saying the right things, but also keeping his options open, two elements Georgia has worked plenty with surrounding top targets in the past.

JAVION HILSON - Alabama, June 7

The one-time Alabama commitment is now on Florida State's commitment list, but admits the Crimson Tide's new staff has been steady on him since he made the flip following Nick Saban's retirement. Like with most elite prospects, there are several programs trying to work a change of heart out of the Floridian, but the resurgence of communication at Alabama is something that has somewhat surprised Hilson to this point.

The four-star has already been to Tuscaloosa since picking Florida State, taking in a spring practice, and Hilson says the culture in Tuscaloosa isn't too dissimilar from what he experienced as a Saban recruit. Should that continue to be the perception he carries of the Crimson Tide, then the program should continue to be viewed as the top threat to Mike Norvell's top-ranked defensive commitment.

DJ PICKETT - Miami, June 14

One of the most coveted undeclared recruits in the class regardless of position, Pickett has been creating buzz for multiple programs. While Georgia and Clemson have held some in their own right, most of the recent confidence points to LSU and Miami. When we ranked the contenders recently, the Tigers were our perceived favorite for his services, and he will of course return to most of the campuses before all is said and done.

The Miami trip in the middle of June, though, draws special attention. On one front, if LSU is slightly ahead, it provides obvious grounds for the Hurricanes to make up the difference. Precedent, especially with in-state recruits, points to that run becoming increasingly possible as the calendar moves towards the season. On the other, Miami looks like the top contender closest to home for a prospect who keeps plenty close to the vest -- and that trip comes after the LSU official visit.

HYLTON STUBBS - Florida, June 14

Flip season coincides with official visit season, of course, and Stubbs has never made it a secret that he has an affinity for the semi-local Florida Gators. He admitted he nearly committed to Billy Napier and company just weeks before naming the Gators his public leader. A few weeks later, he committed to USC in a somewhat surprising fashion.

Stubbs has already been back in Gainesville for unofficial visits and he'll return for the in-depth trip to campus in the middle of June, where the Gator push to keep him close to home will hit another level. These official visit weekends don't include gameday obligations, either, so it affords more potential time to connect with multiple coaches on the staff. It could become a strong prelude to the Gators' in-season push for one of the program's top overall priorities.

DALLAS WILSON - Oregon, June 21

While most of the prospects committed to one program are on this list for their visits to what are viewed as top contenders, Wilson's return to Eugene has our attention despite his longstanding verbal commitment. The athletic wideout loves the Ducks, no doubt, but he has been open to other programs for the better part of the year -- with many different programs occupying that top threat spot.

Miami may have it at the moment, as the in-state program is gunning for a small, yet elite wide receiver class. Wilson has been on campus multiple times since picking Oregon and he of course can access Coral Gables via a few hour's drive going forward. Eugene is quite the opposite for the Tampa native, as visits are few and far between. It means the official visit could effectively be the final trip he takes to the Big Ten program before he has to officially end his recruitment in December. The pressure will be on for Dan Lanning and company next month.

